Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021: ‘You can’t teach it’ - Judd Trump makes century number 64 of the season

Judd Trump made two centuries in a 4-1 win over Sunny Akani in the second round of the Gibraltar Open. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:56, 2 hours ago