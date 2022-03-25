Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - Ben Woollaston 10:30-12:30

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Gibraltar Open.

It should be a cracking day of snooker as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump both take centre stage.

O'Sullivan is in action from 10:30am UK time against Ben Woollaston, while Judd Trump takes to the baize at 12pm to take on Andrew Higginson.

Earlier this week, David Hendon filed his latest expert column for Eurosport, and you can read it here

Prize money distribution in snooker is a subject of much discussion among players, many of whom are unhappy with the present arrangements, writes Eurosport commentator Hendon.

There is a strong argument for a rejigging of the prize money structure lower down the professional side of the sport. However, there are arguments on both sides of this debate.

Trump has won the event for the past two years, and will have high hopes of making it a hat-trick of victories after returning to form at the Welsh Open and Turkish Masters earlier in March.

This is O'Sullivan's first appearance in the event, and victory would secure him the £150,000 series bonus. Higgins tops the standings heading into final event of the series, but it is a tight battle with 11 players in the hunt for the bonus.

