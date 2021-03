Snooker

Gibraltar Open: Mark Allen flukes final black to complete comeback and beat 15-year-old Iulian Boiko

Watch the closing moments of Mark Allen's battle against 15-year-old rising star Iulian Boiko. Allen incredibly fluked the final black.

