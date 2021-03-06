David Gilbert raced into the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-0 win over Zhao Xintong, but Shaun Murphy suffered a shock defeat.

Gilbert made breaks of 82, 58 and 87 as he won in just over an hour to book his place in the next round.

He will next face Stuart Carrington after he won 4-1 against Lei Peifan.

Gibraltar Open Gibraltar Open LIVE – Trump takes centre stage against Milkins 4 HOURS AGO

Jack Lisowski also reached the last 16 with a 4-2 victory over Fraser Patrick.

Patrick came from 2-0 down to level the match at 2-2, but Lisowski replied with the first century of the match – a 103 break – before clinching victory in the next frame.

Murphy saw his hopes of winning the tournament for a second time ended as he was beaten 4-1 by Anthony Hamilton.

Hamilton made breaks of 61 and 113 as he beat the 2017 champion.

Jimmy White reached the last 16 of a ranking event for the first time since the 2017 as he won 4-3 against Chen Zifan.

World No 1 Judd Trump faces Robert Milkins at 2pm before the round of 16 starts this afternoon.

‘It was kind of like a miracle!’ – Selby produces miraculous shot in Wakelin defeat

Selby started the final tournament of the six-event series £6,500 behind Trump and could have denied the world No 1 the cash in a potential winner-takes-all semi-final, but suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to world No 62 Chris Wakelin, who made a break of 137 in the fifth frame in seeing out the victory in Milton Keynes.

Gibraltar Open results and schedule

Saturday, March 6

9am

Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington

David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong

4-0 Zhao Xintong Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick

4-2 Fraser Patrick Lu Ning 4-2 Pang Junxu

11.30am

Soheil Vahedi 4-0 Tom Ford

4-0 Tom Ford Chen Zifan 3-4 Jimmy White

Shaun Murphy 1-4 Anthony Hamilton

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 Ali Carter

2pm

Judd Trump 4-0 Robert Milkins

4-0 Robert Milkins Hossein Vafaei v Mark Allen

Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke

Zhao Jianbo v Xiao Guodong

Gibraltar Open 'Think I might owe him a drink' – Trump toasts whopping £150,000 bonus 4 HOURS AGO