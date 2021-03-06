David Gilbert raced into the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-0 win over Zhao Xintong, but Shaun Murphy suffered a shock defeat.
Gilbert made breaks of 82, 58 and 87 as he won in just over an hour to book his place in the next round.
He will next face Stuart Carrington after he won 4-1 against Lei Peifan.
Jack Lisowski also reached the last 16 with a 4-2 victory over Fraser Patrick.
Patrick came from 2-0 down to level the match at 2-2, but Lisowski replied with the first century of the match – a 103 break – before clinching victory in the next frame.
Murphy saw his hopes of winning the tournament for a second time ended as he was beaten 4-1 by Anthony Hamilton.
Hamilton made breaks of 61 and 113 as he beat the 2017 champion.
Jimmy White reached the last 16 of a ranking event for the first time since the 2017 as he won 4-3 against Chen Zifan.
Soheil Vahedi followed up his win over Mark Williams with a 4-0 victory over Tom Ford.
World No 1 Judd Trump faces Robert Milkins at 2pm before the round of 16 starts this afternoon.
Trump will go into the match knowing he has already claimed a £150,000 bonus from the BetVictor European Series after Mark Selby's defeat on Friday.
Selby started the final tournament of the six-event series £6,500 behind Trump and could have denied the world No 1 the cash in a potential winner-takes-all semi-final, but suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to world No 62 Chris Wakelin, who made a break of 137 in the fifth frame in seeing out the victory in Milton Keynes.
Gibraltar Open results and schedule
Saturday, March 6
9am
- Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington
- David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong
- Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick
- Lu Ning 4-2 Pang Junxu
11.30am
- Soheil Vahedi 4-0 Tom Ford
- Chen Zifan 3-4 Jimmy White
- Shaun Murphy 1-4 Anthony Hamilton
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 Ali Carter
2pm
- Judd Trump 4-0 Robert Milkins
- Hossein Vafaei v Mark Allen
- Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke
- Zhao Jianbo v Xiao Guodong
