After a trip to Celtic Manor for the Welsh Open, snooker returns to the Marshall Arena for the Gibraltar Open.

Coronavirus restrictions this season have resulted in the majority of events taking place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Celtic Manor put on a secure bubble which enabled the Welsh Open to take place on home soil, but that was never an option for the Gibraltar Open so the Marshall Arena has thrown open its doors once again.

Judd Trump, the world number one, is back to defend the title he won 12 months ago.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will be in opposition, while a touch of stardust was sprinkled on the event when Stephen Hendry confirmed it would mark his comeback to the sport after nine years in retirement.

The event kicks off on March 1, with 128 players bidding for victory in the final on March 7.

What is the format?

It is a straight draw, but is quickfire all the way through. The Welsh Open went up to best of nine frames in the quarter finals, with the semis best of 11 and the final the best of 17.

That will not be the case at the Gibraltar Open, with all matches the best of seven.

Those who reach the last eight and have hopes of victory will need plenty of stamina, as the quarter finals, semi-finals and final will all be played on Sunday, March 7.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.

Schedule:

March 1-6: Rounds one, two, three and four

March 7: Quarter finals, semi-finals, final

Prize Money

It is the final event of the BetVictor European Series, and the player who tops the Order of Merit will earn a £150,000 bonus. Trump, it will come as no surprise, scooped the bonus last year.

Winner: £50,000

Runner-up: £20,000

Semi-finals: £6,000

Quarter-finals: £5,000

Last 16: £4,000

Last 32: £3,000

Last 64: £2,000

High break: £5,000

Previous Winners

Gibraltar first hosted a tournament in 2015, so it does not have the longest history.

2020 Judd Trump

2019 Stuart Bingham

2018 Ryan Day

2017 Shaun Murphy

2015 Marco Fu

Draw and Results

Round one

Monday, March 1

9am

Zhou Yuelong 2-0 Xu Si

Yuan Sijun 0-1 Alexander Ursenbacher

Yan Bingtao 0-1 Jamie Clarke

Martin O’Donnell 0-1 Xiao Guodong

11.30am

Brian Ochoiski v Liang Wenbo

David Lilley v Duane Jones

David Gilbert v Paul Davison

Jimmy Robertson v James Cahill

2pm

Robert Milkins v Gary Wilson

Mitchell Mann v Lukas Kleckers

Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce

Ding Junghui v Si Jiahui

4.30pm

Rory McLeod v Hossein Vafaei

Andy Hicks v Allan Taylor

Joe Perry v Mark Davis

Shaun Murphy v Ashley Hugill

7pm

Judd Trump v Robbie Williams

Oliver Brown v Fan Zhengyi

Michael White v Sohail Vahedi

Zak Surety v Tom Ford

Tuesday March 2

9am

Steven Hallworth v Jamie Jones

Chen Zifan v Daniel Womersley

Ian Burns v Leon Fernandez

Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib

11.30am

Mark Williams v Li Hang

Jimmy White v Joe O’Connor

Chang Bingyu v Eden Sharav

Nigel Bond v Chris Wakelin

2pm

Kyren Wilson v Kuldesh Johal

Andrew Higginson v Lu Haotian

Stuart Carrington v Gao Yang

Zhao Xintong v Ashley Carty

4.30pm

Ken Doherty v Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Sam Craigie

Peter Devlin v Daniel Wells

Elliot Slessor v Jackson Page

7pm

Matthew Selt v Stephen Hendry

Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao

Martin Gould v David Grace

Zhao Jianbo v Noppon Saengkham

Wednesday March 3

9am

Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene

Dominic Dale v Tian Pengfei

Barry Pinches v Anthony Hamilton

Liam Highfield v Fraser Patrick

11.30am

Scott Donaldson v Peter Lines

Kacper Filipiak v Alan McManus

Jake Jones v Ryan Day

Rod Lawler v Jordan Brown

2pm

John Higgins v Jamie Wilson

Lee Walker v Jamie O’Neil

Pang Junxu v Igor Figueredo

Anthony McHill v Louis Heathcote

4.30pm

Amine Amiri v Akani Songsermsawad

Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sean Maddocks

Billy Joe Castle v Ben Woollaston

7pm

Graeme Dott v Ben Hancorn

Oliver Lines v Riley Parsons

Simon Lichtenberg v Lu Ning

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter

Thursday March 4

9am

Iulian Boiko v Fergal O’Brien

Mark Allen v Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Brandon Sargeant v Aaron Hill

Mark King v Luca Brecel

