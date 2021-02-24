Scene Setter
After a trip to Celtic Manor for the Welsh Open, snooker returns to the Marshall Arena for the Gibraltar Open.
Coronavirus restrictions this season have resulted in the majority of events taking place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Celtic Manor put on a secure bubble which enabled the Welsh Open to take place on home soil, but that was never an option for the Gibraltar Open so the Marshall Arena has thrown open its doors once again.
Judd Trump, the world number one, is back to defend the title he won 12 months ago.
Ronnie O’Sullivan will be in opposition, while a touch of stardust was sprinkled on the event when Stephen Hendry confirmed it would mark his comeback to the sport after nine years in retirement.
The event kicks off on March 1, with 128 players bidding for victory in the final on March 7.
What is the format?
It is a straight draw, but is quickfire all the way through. The Welsh Open went up to best of nine frames in the quarter finals, with the semis best of 11 and the final the best of 17.
That will not be the case at the Gibraltar Open, with all matches the best of seven.
Those who reach the last eight and have hopes of victory will need plenty of stamina, as the quarter finals, semi-finals and final will all be played on Sunday, March 7.
How to watch the event
The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.
Schedule:
March 1-6: Rounds one, two, three and four
March 7: Quarter finals, semi-finals, final
Prize Money
It is the final event of the BetVictor European Series, and the player who tops the Order of Merit will earn a £150,000 bonus. Trump, it will come as no surprise, scooped the bonus last year.
- Winner: £50,000
- Runner-up: £20,000
- Semi-finals: £6,000
- Quarter-finals: £5,000
- Last 16: £4,000
- Last 32: £3,000
- Last 64: £2,000
- High break: £5,000
Previous Winners
Gibraltar first hosted a tournament in 2015, so it does not have the longest history.
- 2020 Judd Trump
- 2019 Stuart Bingham
- 2018 Ryan Day
- 2017 Shaun Murphy
- 2015 Marco Fu
Draw and Results
Round one
Monday, March 1
9am
- Zhou Yuelong 2-0 Xu Si
- Yuan Sijun 0-1 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Yan Bingtao 0-1 Jamie Clarke
- Martin O’Donnell 0-1 Xiao Guodong
11.30am
- Brian Ochoiski v Liang Wenbo
- David Lilley v Duane Jones
- David Gilbert v Paul Davison
- Jimmy Robertson v James Cahill
2pm
- Robert Milkins v Gary Wilson
- Mitchell Mann v Lukas Kleckers
- Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce
- Ding Junghui v Si Jiahui
4.30pm
- Rory McLeod v Hossein Vafaei
- Andy Hicks v Allan Taylor
- Joe Perry v Mark Davis
- Shaun Murphy v Ashley Hugill
7pm
- Judd Trump v Robbie Williams
- Oliver Brown v Fan Zhengyi
- Michael White v Sohail Vahedi
- Zak Surety v Tom Ford
Tuesday March 2
9am
- Steven Hallworth v Jamie Jones
- Chen Zifan v Daniel Womersley
- Ian Burns v Leon Fernandez
- Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib
11.30am
- Mark Williams v Li Hang
- Jimmy White v Joe O’Connor
- Chang Bingyu v Eden Sharav
- Nigel Bond v Chris Wakelin
2pm
- Kyren Wilson v Kuldesh Johal
- Andrew Higginson v Lu Haotian
- Stuart Carrington v Gao Yang
- Zhao Xintong v Ashley Carty
4.30pm
- Ken Doherty v Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby v Sam Craigie
- Peter Devlin v Daniel Wells
- Elliot Slessor v Jackson Page
7pm
- Matthew Selt v Stephen Hendry
- Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao
- Martin Gould v David Grace
- Zhao Jianbo v Noppon Saengkham
Wednesday March 3
9am
- Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene
- Dominic Dale v Tian Pengfei
- Barry Pinches v Anthony Hamilton
- Liam Highfield v Fraser Patrick
11.30am
- Scott Donaldson v Peter Lines
- Kacper Filipiak v Alan McManus
- Jake Jones v Ryan Day
- Rod Lawler v Jordan Brown
2pm
- John Higgins v Jamie Wilson
- Lee Walker v Jamie O’Neil
- Pang Junxu v Igor Figueredo
- Anthony McHill v Louis Heathcote
4.30pm
- Amine Amiri v Akani Songsermsawad
- Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sean Maddocks
- Billy Joe Castle v Ben Woollaston
7pm
- Graeme Dott v Ben Hancorn
- Oliver Lines v Riley Parsons
- Simon Lichtenberg v Lu Ning
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter
Thursday March 4
9am
- Iulian Boiko v Fergal O’Brien
- Mark Allen v Jamie Curtis-Barrett
- Brandon Sargeant v Aaron Hill
- Mark King v Luca Brecel