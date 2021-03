Snooker

Gibraltar Open snooker 2021; Eighth world title? 800 centuries? Stephen Hendry admits he has goals

Stephen Hendry spoke after his comeback game and admitted that he has goals but also wants to just enjoy playing. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:27, 81 views, 33 minutes ago