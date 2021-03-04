Mark Selby hit back from trailing Ken Doherty 2-0 in the Gibraltar Open second round to stay on course for a dramatic £200,000 semi-final meeting with world number one Judd Trump.

Selby started the final tournament of the six-event BetVictor Series £6,500 behind Trump, who picked up the £150,000 bonus with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson in last year's final on top of a £50,000 first prize and £5,000 for the highest break (144).

It means Selby must better Trump's performance at the event with the pair scheduled to meet in the semi-finals on Sunday. If Selby can reach the final, he is guaranteed the bonus plus at least £20,000 for finishing runner-up or £50,000 as champion.

Gibraltar Open Selby battles back to see off Doherty 5 HOURS AGO

It would be a best-of-seven match with a serious financial hit for the loser, who would collect only £6,000 for missing out.

‘Dazzling start’ – Trump opens with a 124

The three-times world champion Selby meets Chris Wakelin in the last 32 following his win over Doherty. Trump later completed a 4-1 victory over Sunny Akani boosted by two 124 breaks and a closing 55 to secure a clash with Liang Wenbo or Robert Milkins.

"To have that purse in there with only me and Judd that can win it makes it a bit more exciting," said Selby.

In a way, I hope we both get to the semi-finals because it means we both have gave it a good run. If I win I get it, if he wins he gets it.

"If I lose before the semis, he gets it before winning it as such. It would be good if it did get to the semi-finals, but there is a lot of hard work to be done before then," added the European Masters and Scottish Open champion.

"In patches, I feel really good. I feel like I'm scoring when I get my chances."

--

Players Championship 'It was evil, the toughest display I've ever seen' – O'Sullivan praises vintage Higgins 27/02/2021 AT 00:31