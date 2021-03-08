Judd Trump has equalled three-times world champion Mark Williams’ career haul of 22 ranking victories as he takes another step towards becoming the sport’s most prolific winner of all time.

Ronnie O’Sullivan (37), Stephen Hendry (36), John Higgins (31) and Steve Davis (28) are ahead of the undisputed world number one following Only(37),(36),(31) and(28) are ahead of the undisputed world number one following his resounding 4-0 win over his close friend Jack Lisowski in the Gibraltar Open final in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Trump was in stunning form all week as he claimed a fifth ranking title of the campaign, one short of his record total of six last season.

The 2019 Crucible winner dropped only three frames in seven matches, hitting eight centuries and collecting £50,000 for defending his Gibraltar Open title while earning a £150,000 bonus for topping the six-event BetVictor series for a second straight year.

At the age of 31, Trump admits he has surprised himself having lifted 16 of his 22 ranking titles over the past four years with his first one remarkably claimed at the 2011 China Open.

“I was winning one or two a year. If I’d finished my career with 20 or 25 events, I’ve have been over the moon,” said Trump, who has also moved £925,000 clear of world champion O’Sullivan at the top of the sport’s ranking list.

“But three years and 14 events later, I’ve kind of taken the game by storm. It’s important for me now to try to keep it up for as long as possible.

That’s five events this year and six last year. I’m not sure if anybody has done that before so I’m trying to set new targets for everyone else.

“New milestones and get that level up as high as possible.”

Trump is hoping to at least equal last season’s haul of titles with the WST Pro Series, Tour Championship and World Championship giving him three more opportunities before the campaign concludes.

“I don’t know, it would be unbelievable to even equal it. I feel that this season has been even better than last season,” said Trump.

On a personal level, the consistency I’ve shown. Every game I’ve gone into, I’ve fancied winning.

“It’s going to be tough, but hopefully if I can tick off the Tour Championship then we can go into the World Championship full of excitement.”

Snooker's all-time ranking event winners

Ronnie O’Sullivan (Eng) 37

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 36

John Higgins (Sco) 31

Steve Davis (Eng) 28

Judd Trump (Eng) 22

Mark Williams (Wal) 22

