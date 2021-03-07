Judd Trump cruises into the semi-finals of the Gibraltar Open with an emphatic 4-0 win over Mark Allen.

It was expected that Allen could be a tough match for the world number one after he walloped him 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions back in November, but Trump was simply too good in the afternoon match.

Trump got off to a fast start and capitalised on Allen’s sloppiness to take the opening frame with a magnificent 131.

He then doubled his lead after cutting a seemingly impossible yellow into the left middle pocket at 60 up to register a break of 69.

The momentum was with Trump as Allen, who held a 10-8 record over him going into the match, could not keep up. Trump went three up in under half an hour of action with a 104.

He wrapped it up in the fourth, taking the blue with the rest, and then dropped the pink into the right middle.

Trump will face either Matthew Selt or Chris Wakelin in the semi-finals later in the day.

