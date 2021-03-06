Good morning

Hello and welcome. We will pick up live updates from 1.45pm for more action from the Gibraltar Open.

Judd Trump admits he owes Chris Wakelin "a drink or two" after collecting a £150,000 bonus at the Gibraltar Open without playing a shot. The world number one was delighted after Wakelin's 4-2 win over Mark Selby ensured him of the sponsor's cash for the second straight year. Selby needed to better Trump's performance at the event to deny 'The Juddernaut', but suffered a shock exit in the last 32.

"Think I might owe Chris Wakelin a drink or two," said Trump, who claimed a whopping £255,000 at last year's Gibraltar Open before lockdown having collected the £150,000 bonus with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson in the final, on top of a £50,000 first prize and £5,000 for the highest break (144).

Today's schedule

9am

Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington

David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong

4-0 Zhao Xintong Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick

4-2 Fraser Patrick Lu Ning 3-2 Pang Junxu

11.30am

Soheil Vahedi v Tom Ford

Chen Zifan v Jimmy White

Shaun Murphy v Anthony Hamilton

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Ali Carter

2pm

Judd Trump v Robert Milkins

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Allen

Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke

Zhao Jianbo v Xiao Guodong

Recap: Chris Wakelin beats Mark Selby

That's quite the upset, but it was thoroughly deserved; Wakelin totalled a brilliant 137 tonight, alongside holding his nerve in the incredibly tense second and sixth frames to claim a memorable victory. The headline from this will no doubt be the £150k bonus that will land in the account of a Mr J Trump, Bristol for holding a now unassailable lead at the top of the European Series rankings, but tonight is Wakelin's night. He's struggled for victories all season, but after three on the spin this week he's into the last 16 tomorrow to face then winner of Chen Zifan and Jimmy White. Alongside Selby's elimination, Kyren Wilson was knocked out tonight in an evening of upsets in Milton Keynes.

Recap: Jimmy White is through to the third round

It was a scrappy affair, hardly vintage from either player, but there was a waft of the Wind we know and love in that 74 from Jimmy at the end there. It's his best win of the season, but a nightmare of a result for Bingham; the prospect of having to enter the qualifiers for the Worlds in April is now looking likely.

Friday's results

9am

Iulian Boiko 3-4 Mark Allen

Aaron Hill 2-4 Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy 4-1 Luca Brecel

4-1 Luca Brecel Pang Junxu 4-2 Anthony McGill

11:30am

Lei Peifan 4-3 Dylan Emery

4-3 Dylan Emery David Gilbert 4-3 Jimmy Robertson

4-3 Jimmy Robertson Lu Ning 4-0 Jamie O'Neill

4-0 Jamie O'Neill Rod Lawler 3-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

2pm

Liang Wenbo 3-4 Robert Milkins

Mark Williams 3-4 Soheil Vahedi

Oliver Lines 3-4 Fraser Patrick

Ben Woollaston 2-4 Ali Carter

4:30pm

Jimmy White 4-2 Stuart Bingham

4-2 Stuart Bingham Elliot Slessor 2-4 Martin Gould

Alan McManus 1-4 Zhao Jianbo

Xiao Guodong 4-1 Jamie Wilson

Round Three

7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher 4-0 Mitchell Mann

4-0 Mitchell Mann Joe Perry 2-4 Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson 3-4 Matthew Selt

Chris Wakelin 4-2 Mark Selby

How to watch the event

The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. .

