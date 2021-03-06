Good morning
Hello and welcome. We will pick up live updates from 1.45pm for more action from the Gibraltar Open.
'Think I might owe him a drink' – Trump toasts bonus
Judd Trump admits he owes Chris Wakelin "a drink or two" after collecting a £150,000 bonus at the Gibraltar Open without playing a shot. The world number one was delighted after Wakelin's 4-2 win over Mark Selby ensured him of the sponsor's cash for the second straight year. Selby needed to better Trump's performance at the event to deny 'The Juddernaut', but suffered a shock exit in the last 32.
"Think I might owe Chris Wakelin a drink or two," said Trump, who claimed a whopping £255,000 at last year's Gibraltar Open before lockdown having collected the £150,000 bonus with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson in the final, on top of a £50,000 first prize and £5,000 for the highest break (144).
Today's schedule
9am
- Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington
- David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong
- Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick
- Lu Ning 3-2 Pang Junxu
11.30am
- Soheil Vahedi v Tom Ford
- Chen Zifan v Jimmy White
- Shaun Murphy v Anthony Hamilton
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Ali Carter
2pm
- Judd Trump v Robert Milkins
- Hossein Vafaei v Mark Allen
- Martin Gould v Jamie Clarke
- Zhao Jianbo v Xiao Guodong
Recap: Chris Wakelin beats Mark Selby
That's quite the upset, but it was thoroughly deserved; Wakelin totalled a brilliant 137 tonight, alongside holding his nerve in the incredibly tense second and sixth frames to claim a memorable victory. The headline from this will no doubt be the £150k bonus that will land in the account of a Mr J Trump, Bristol for holding a now unassailable lead at the top of the European Series rankings, but tonight is Wakelin's night. He's struggled for victories all season, but after three on the spin this week he's into the last 16 tomorrow to face then winner of Chen Zifan and Jimmy White. Alongside Selby's elimination, Kyren Wilson was knocked out tonight in an evening of upsets in Milton Keynes.
Recap: Jimmy White is through to the third round
It was a scrappy affair, hardly vintage from either player, but there was a waft of the Wind we know and love in that 74 from Jimmy at the end there. It's his best win of the season, but a nightmare of a result for Bingham; the prospect of having to enter the qualifiers for the Worlds in April is now looking likely.
Friday's results
9am
- Iulian Boiko 3-4 Mark Allen
- Aaron Hill 2-4 Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy 4-1 Luca Brecel
- Pang Junxu 4-2 Anthony McGill
11:30am
- Lei Peifan 4-3 Dylan Emery
- David Gilbert 4-3 Jimmy Robertson
- Lu Ning 4-0 Jamie O'Neill
- Rod Lawler 3-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
2pm
- Liang Wenbo 3-4 Robert Milkins
- Mark Williams 3-4 Soheil Vahedi
- Oliver Lines 3-4 Fraser Patrick
- Ben Woollaston 2-4 Ali Carter
4:30pm
- Jimmy White 4-2 Stuart Bingham
- Elliot Slessor 2-4 Martin Gould
- Alan McManus 1-4 Zhao Jianbo
- Xiao Guodong 4-1 Jamie Wilson
Round Three
7pm
- Alexander Ursenbacher 4-0 Mitchell Mann
- Joe Perry 2-4 Ricky Walden
- Kyren Wilson 3-4 Matthew Selt
- Chris Wakelin 4-2 Mark Selby
How to watch the event
The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.
You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. .
