Join us for what looks set to be a thrilling conclusion to the Gibraltar Open when our live gets going from approximately 11.15am with Judd Trump's quarter-final against either Mark Allen.
The two semi-finals will follow, one after the other, before the lavish prize for the winner is sorted out in the evening.
For now, you can enjoy the live ad-free feeds from the early action on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Sunday's schedule
10am
- Stuart Carrington v Xiao Guodong
- Jack Lisowski v Lu Ning
11:30am
- Judd Trump v Mark Allen
- Matthew Selt v Chris Wakelin
2:30pm
- First semi-final
4pm
- Second semi-final
8pm
- The final
Saturday's results
9am
- Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington
- David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong
- Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick
- Lu Ning 4-2 Pang Junxu
11.30am
- Soheil Vahedi 4-0 Tom Ford
- Chen Zifan 3-4 Jimmy White
- Shaun Murphy 1-4 Anthony Hamilton
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 Ali Carter
2pm
- Judd Trump 4-0 Robert Milkins
- Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Mark Allen
- Martin Gould 3-4 Jamie Clarke
- Zhao Jianbo 1-4 Xiao Guodong
4.30pm
- Matthew Selt 4-1 Sohail Vahedi
- Jimmy White 2-4 Chris Wakelin
- Anthony Hamilton `1-4 Jack Lisowski
- Lu Ning 4-2 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
7pm
- Judd Trump 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Mark Allen 4-1 Ricky Walden
- Stuart Carrington 4-0 David Gilbert
- Jamie Clarke 1-4 Xiao Guodong
Recap report: Trump is through to the quarter-finals
If he's blowing out his opponents with his B game, can anyone stop Judd Trump winning the Gibraltar Open? In best of sevens it's so important how you start against him; tonight Ursenbacher had enough looks in the first couple of frames to make a match of it, but each costly miss was like a slow puncture and his belief quickly evaporated. When that happens, Trump will have you out of there in an hour or so. Judd goes into the final day, and he'll face Mark Allen in his quarter-final tomorrow.
