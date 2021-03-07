Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Snooker Gibraltar Open | Ad-Free 10:00-22:00 Live

Good morning

Join us for what looks set to be a thrilling conclusion to the Gibraltar Open when our live gets going from approximately 11.15am with Judd Trump's quarter-final against either Mark Allen.

Gibraltar Open 'That is such a good shot' - Trump produces terrific shot to send pink to middle 15 HOURS AGO

The two semi-finals will follow, one after the other, before the lavish prize for the winner is sorted out in the evening.

Sunday's schedule

10am

Stuart Carrington v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Lu Ning

11:30am

Judd Trump v Mark Allen

Matthew Selt v Chris Wakelin

2:30pm

First semi-final

4pm

Second semi-final

8pm

The final

Saturday's results

9am

Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington

David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong

4-0 Zhao Xintong Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick

4-2 Fraser Patrick Lu Ning 4-2 Pang Junxu

11.30am

Soheil Vahedi 4-0 Tom Ford

4-0 Tom Ford Chen Zifan 3-4 Jimmy White

Shaun Murphy 1-4 Anthony Hamilton

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 Ali Carter

2pm

Judd Trump 4-0 Robert Milkins

4-0 Robert Milkins Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Mark Allen

Martin Gould 3-4 Jamie Clarke

Zhao Jianbo 1-4 Xiao Guodong

4.30pm

Matthew Selt 4-1 Sohail Vahedi

4-1 Sohail Vahedi Jimmy White 2-4 Chris Wakelin

Anthony Hamilton `1-4 Jack Lisowski

Lu Ning 4-2 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

7pm

Judd Trump 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher Mark Allen 4-1 Ricky Walden

4-1 Ricky Walden Stuart Carrington 4-0 David Gilbert

4-0 David Gilbert Jamie Clarke 1-4 Xiao Guodong

Recap report: Trump is through to the quarter-finals

If he's blowing out his opponents with his B game, can anyone stop Judd Trump winning the Gibraltar Open? In best of sevens it's so important how you start against him; tonight Ursenbacher had enough looks in the first couple of frames to make a match of it, but each costly miss was like a slow puncture and his belief quickly evaporated. When that happens, Trump will have you out of there in an hour or so. Judd goes into the final day, and he'll face Mark Allen in his quarter-final tomorrow.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.

Gibraltar Open 'That's more like it!'- Trump gets kickstarted with brilliant long red 16 HOURS AGO