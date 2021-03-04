Good morning

Follow our live text updates from 13:45 UK time later today with world number one Judd Trump the biggest star in action this evening.

While Trump takes on Sunny Akani later on, before that we have Mark Allen, Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, Jack Lisowski and Ken Doherty all in action.

Perhaps the standout fixture this afternoon will be former world champions Selby and Doherty facing off from 14:00.

As ever, enjoy the action live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Today's schedule

9am

Iulian Boiko v Fergal O’Brien

Mark Allen v Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Brandon Sargeant v Aaron Hill

Mark King v Luca Brecel

Round Two

11:30am

Zhou Yuelong v Alexander Ursenbacher

David Lilley v Mitchell Mann

Hossein Vafaei v Allan Taylor

Kyren Wilson v Fan Zhengyi

2pm

Ricky Walden v Si Jiahui

Chen Zifan v Leo Fernandez

Chang Bingyu v Chris Wakelin

Ken Doherty v Mark Selby

4:30pm

Scott Donaldson v Joe Perry

Matthew Selt v Barry Hawkins

Zhao Xintong v Daniel Wells

Jack Lisowski v Jak Jones

7pm

Judd Trump v Sunny Akani

Tom Ford v Jamie Jones

Andrew Higginson v Stuart Carrington

Tian Pengfei v Anthony Hamilton

Wednesday's results

9am

Stuart Bingham 4-0 Gerard Greene

4-0 Gerard Greene Dominic Dale 0-4 Tian Pengfei

Barry Pinches 2-4 Anthony Hamilton

Liam Highfield 3-4 Fraser Patrick

11.30am

Scott Donaldson 4-2 Peter Lines

4-2 Peter Lines Kacper Filipiak 0-4 Alan McManus

Jak Jones 4-3 Ryan Day

4-3 Ryan Day Rod Lawler 4-3 Jordan Brown

2pm

Lee Walker 2-4 Jamie O’Neil

Pang Junxu 4-3 Igor Figueredo

4-3 Igor Figueredo John Astley 2-4 Ali Carter

Anthony McGill 4-0 Louis Heathcote

4.30pm

Haydon Pinhey 1-4 Sunny Akani

Hamim Hussain 0-4 Jamie Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-0 Sean Maddocks

4-0 Sean Maddocks Billy Joe Castle 3-4 Ben Woollaston

7pm

Dylan Emery 4-0 Ben Hancorn

4-0 Ben Hancorn Oliver Lines 4-1 Riley Parsons

4-1 Riley Parsons Simon Lichtenberg 3-4 Lu Ning

Neil Robertson 2-4 Lei Peifan

How to watch the event

The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

