Follow our live text updates from 13:45 UK time later today with world number one Judd Trump the biggest star in action this evening.
While Trump takes on Sunny Akani later on, before that we have Mark Allen, Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, Jack Lisowski and Ken Doherty all in action.
Perhaps the standout fixture this afternoon will be former world champions Selby and Doherty facing off from 14:00.
Gibraltar Open
Morning Session, Day 4
09:00-11:00
Today's schedule
9am
- Iulian Boiko v Fergal O’Brien
- Mark Allen v Jamie Curtis-Barrett
- Brandon Sargeant v Aaron Hill
- Mark King v Luca Brecel
Round Two
11:30am
- Zhou Yuelong v Alexander Ursenbacher
- David Lilley v Mitchell Mann
- Hossein Vafaei v Allan Taylor
- Kyren Wilson v Fan Zhengyi
2pm
- Ricky Walden v Si Jiahui
- Chen Zifan v Leo Fernandez
- Chang Bingyu v Chris Wakelin
- Ken Doherty v Mark Selby
4:30pm
- Scott Donaldson v Joe Perry
- Matthew Selt v Barry Hawkins
- Zhao Xintong v Daniel Wells
- Jack Lisowski v Jak Jones
7pm
- Judd Trump v Sunny Akani
- Tom Ford v Jamie Jones
- Andrew Higginson v Stuart Carrington
- Tian Pengfei v Anthony Hamilton
Wednesday's results
9am
- Stuart Bingham 4-0 Gerard Greene
- Dominic Dale 0-4 Tian Pengfei
- Barry Pinches 2-4 Anthony Hamilton
- Liam Highfield 3-4 Fraser Patrick
11.30am
- Scott Donaldson 4-2 Peter Lines
- Kacper Filipiak 0-4 Alan McManus
- Jak Jones 4-3 Ryan Day
- Rod Lawler 4-3 Jordan Brown
2pm
- Lee Walker 2-4 Jamie O’Neil
- Pang Junxu 4-3 Igor Figueredo
- John Astley 2-4 Ali Carter
- Anthony McGill 4-0 Louis Heathcote
4.30pm
- Haydon Pinhey 1-4 Sunny Akani
- Hamim Hussain 0-4 Jamie Wilson
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-0 Sean Maddocks
- Billy Joe Castle 3-4 Ben Woollaston
7pm
- Dylan Emery 4-0 Ben Hancorn
- Oliver Lines 4-1 Riley Parsons
- Simon Lichtenberg 3-4 Lu Ning
- Neil Robertson 2-4 Lei Peifan
