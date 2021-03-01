Players Championship winner John Higgins and defeated finalist Ronnie O’Sullivan - as well as Amine Amiri - have withdrawn from the Gibraltar Open it has been announced.

Higgins beat O’Sullivan in the showpiece final 10-3 on Sunday and was due to face Jamie Wilson, with The Rocket set to face off against Ali Carter, both on Wednesday. They will be replaced by Hamim Hussain and John Astley respectively.

Amiri, who was set to face Sunny Akani, has been replaced by Haydon Pinhey.

Despite missing two of its most compelling characters, the tournament will not be short of storylines with Judd Trump back to defend the crown he won 12 months ago, and Stephen Hendry set to make his return to snooker.

