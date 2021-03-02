Stephen Hendry made a century in the second frame of his much-anticipated comeback, but was beaten 4-1 by Matthew Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open.

The seven-time world champion was playing his first match in nine years after coming out of retirement and showed signs of his quality, particularly with an impressive 107 break - the 776th century of his career.

Gibraltar Open 'Back with a bang!' - Hendry makes 776th century in second frame of comeback AN HOUR AGO

But Selt played at a high level and made several long pots to ensure Hendry's return to the tour ended in defeat.

"Selt has played as well as he can, I don't think he could have performed any better than this," said Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds.

"Stephen looks OK and I would like to think he takes encouragement from this. I liked what I saw from him, it's just the finer points of the game that are not as sharp as he could have been. He will be better next time he plays."

'Vintage Hendry!' - Seven-time world champion produces glorious century in comeback match

With so much expectation over his return, Hendry’s first shot in nine years was probably not what he dreamed of – a foul as he tried to roll up to the pack and left it short.

Selt made 36 before he fouled when he potted the black, split the pack and a red rolled into the middle pocket.

Hendry replied with a break of 38 before he missed a red into the middle, giving Selt the chance to clean up and take the frame.

But Hendry got among the balls again in the second frame and this time made it count with a well-constructed century, including an excellent red when he looked to have run out of position at 62.

He finished on 107, with Eurosport commentator Phil Studd calling it “vintage Hendry”.

Selt moved back in front with two half-century breaks of 65 and 50 in the third frame. The world No 35 looked in good touch and made three long reds in the fourth frame to extend his advantage.

But at 41-0 ahead in the next frame he allowed Hendry to the table when he touched a red ball with his hand.

Hendry could only make six before a fortunate plant from Selt helped him wrap up the match.

Tuesday’s Gibraltar Open schedule and results

9am

Steven Hallworth 2-4 Jamie Jones

Chen Zifan 4-1 Daniel Womersley

4-1 Daniel Womersley Ian Burns 1-4 Leon Fernandez

JackLisowski 4-1 Farakh Ajaib

11.30am

Mark Williams 4-1 Li Hang

4-1 Li Hang Jimmy White 4-3 Joe O’Connor

4-3 Joe O’Connor Chang Bingyu 4-3 Eden Sharav

4-3 Eden Sharav Nigel Bond 3-4 ChrisWakelin

2pm

Kyren Wilson 4-2 Kuldesh Johal

4-2 Kuldesh Johal Andrew Higginson 4-3 Lu Haotian

4-3 Lu Haotian Stuart Carrington 4-0 Gao Yang

4-0 Gao Yang Zhao Xintong 4-1 Ashley Carty

4.30pm

Ken Doherty 4-3 Matthew Stevens

4-3 Matthew Stevens Mark Selby 4-1 Sam Craigie

4-1 Sam Craigie Peter Devlin 3-4 Daniel Wells

Elliot Slessor 4-3 Jackson Page

7pm

Matthew Selt 4-1 Stephen Hendry

4-1 Stephen Hendry Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao

Martin Gould v David Grace

Zhao Jianbo 4-0 Noppon Saengkham

Gibraltar Open 'Vintage Hendry!' - Seven-time world champion produces glorious century in comeback match 2 HOURS AGO