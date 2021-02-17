Seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry will compete in his first tournament on the main World Snooker Tour circuit since he retired in 2012.

The Scotsman has confirmed on social media he has entered the Gibraltar Open (1-7 March LIVE on Eurosport) in what will be his first competitive action on his long-awaited comeback.

Hendry scrapped plans to play at this week's Welsh Open, a tournament he has won three times, due to his online entry form failing to register with organisers.

The 36-times ranking event winner, 52, was awarded a two-year invitational tour card alongside fellow icons Jimmy White and Ken Doherty by WST chairman Barry Hearn last year.

Hendry bowed out of the sport after losing 13-2 to Stephen Maguire in the 2012 World Championship quarter-finals.

He had gone seven years without a ranking event victory and was disillusioned with the condition of his game that saw him dominate the 1990s by winning world titles in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1999.

Hendry had initially been scheduled to appear in the WST Pro Series at the start of January as he wanted more time to make sure he was ready for his comeback.

He has been working with coach Stephen Feeney to improve his technique ahead of his return to the sport.

Hendry could also compete at the World Championship qualifiers in April, the final ranking event of the 2020/21 campaign.

