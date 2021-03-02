Stephen Hendry might need to update his Twitter profile.

The seven-time world champion, whose Twitter handle is @SHendry775 in recognition of his 775 centuries, knocked in his 776th career century in only the second frame of his comeback after nine years out.

Hendry lost the opening frame of the match against Matthew Selt at the Gibraltar Open, having fouled on his very first shot.

But he replied with a fantastically-constructed break of 107, including an excellent red to the middle at 62 when he looked to have run out of position. It is Hendry's first century since April 2012.

Eurosport commentator Dave Hendson called it “vintage Hendry”.

“Those nine years melting away before our eyes. Hendry is back with a bang,” he added.

World No 7 Shaun Murphy tweeted “scenes!” while world No 28 Michael Holt said Hendry can still get back to a high level after so long out.

“IMO [in my opinion] there’s no reason why Hendry can’t get to a really high level other than his mentality.

“Snooker isn’t a physical sport. His arms will still do what they did when he was 21. If he wants to put the work in he can do it. All about whether he wants it enough.”

