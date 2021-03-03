Stuart Bingham has eased through to the second round of the Gibraltar Open with a comfortable 4-0 win over Gerard Greene.

The former world champion is looking to win the tournament for the second time, having claimed the title in 2019.

Bingham went into the event in sub-par form, on the back of losing four out of his last five matches, having failed to get past the second round at the Players Championship and Welsh Open, and after falling in the third round at the German Masters and The Masters.

But he dominated his encounter with Greene, winning the opening frame by 62 points to 1, before taking a 2-0 lead in the best of seven frames encounter.

Bingham then started to show more of his class, making a 66 break in the third frame, before wrapping up victory with a 93 in what ended up being the final frame of the match.

Dominic Dale fell at the first hurdle, losing 4-0 to China’s Tian Pengfei, who was five short of a century break in the final frame.

