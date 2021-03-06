Judd Trump will face Robert Milkins in the last 32 of the Gibraltar Open on Saturday (LIVE on Eurosport at 2pm) knowing he has already claimed a Defending championwill facein the last 32 of the Gibraltar Open on Saturday (LIVE on Eurosport at 2pm) knowing he has already claimed a £150,000 bonus from the BetVictor European Series

Mark Selby started the final tournament of the six-event series £6,500 behind Trump and could have denied the undisputed world number one the cash in a potential winner-takes-all semi-final, but suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to world number 62 Chris Wakelin, who made a break of 137 in the fifth frame in seeing out the victory in Milton Keynes.

"Think I might owe Chris Wakelin a drink or two," said Trump, who claimed a whopping £205,000 at last year's Gibraltar Open before lockdown having collected the £150,000 bonus with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson in the final, on top of a £50,000 first prize and £5,000 for the highest break (144).

Three-times word champion Selby was not overly concerned about missing out on the money with the European Masters and Scottish Open champion praising Trump, who is £875,000 clear of second-placed Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the world rankings.

"It wasn’t to be. Even if it was, it wouldn’t make me any happier than I am at the moment," said world number four Selby, who will turn his attention to preparations for next month's World Championship in Sheffield.

It wouldn’t make a difference to my life whether I won it or not. Obviously it is disappointing not to win it, but it isn’t the end of the world.

"Judd deserves it. He’s been incredible over the last two years. If you look at the amount of ranking tournaments he wins," commented Selby in praising Trump's victories this season at the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix and German Masters.

"That bonus prize is going to go to someone who is winning tournaments and he is winning quite a lot recently, so he deserves everything he gets.”

