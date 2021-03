Snooker

Gibraltar Open snooker 2021: 'Vintage Hendry!' - Seven-time world champion produces glorious century

Watch the glorious century hit by seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry during his comeback match in the Gibraltar Open agianst Matthew Selt. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:39, 197 views, 35 minutes ago