Snooker

Gibraltar Open snooker 2021 - 'Well played' - Jamie Clarke nails break of 134 to stun Yan Bingtao

Gibraltar Open snooker 2021 - 'Well played' - Jamie Clarke nails a break of 134 to stun Yan Bingtao in their first-round clash. Watch the 2021 Gibraltar Open snooker live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with Stephen Hendry making his return at the tournament, which also sees Judd Trump in action.

00:02:52, 161 views, 3 hours ago