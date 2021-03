Snooker

Gibraltar Open snooker 2021 - 'What a touch!' - Judd Trump judges safety shot perfectly

World No 1 Judd Trump had little trouble in his first match at the 2021 Gibraltar Open as he beat Robbie Williams 4-1. The highlight came when the defending champion wriggled out of trouble with this brilliant touch. Watch the Gibraltar Open live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:53, 16 views, 29 minutes ago