Mark Williams progressed to the second round of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-1 victory over Li Hang on Tuesday.
The three-time world champion, seeded 12th, was level at 1-1 before winning three games on the spin – including breaks of 72 and 86 – to advance.
Williams will face Soheil Vahedi in the next round after the Iranian beat Michael White 4-2.
Elsewhere, Jimmy White sealed a stunning comeback to win his opening-round match 4-3 against Joe O’Connor.
White trailed 3-0 as a break of 51 helped O’Connor move within a frame of the second round.
But 58-year-old White bounced back in style, sinking breaks of 75, 74 and 54 before winning with a final-frame 90.
Meanwhile, breaks of 73, 70 and 54 helped 10th seed Jack Lisowski beat Farakh Ajaib 4-1.
This evening, seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry will make his comeback to the World Snooker Tour after a nine-year absence with a match against his friend Matthew Selt.
Watch Hendry's return live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Tuesday’s Gibraltar Open schedule and results
9am
- Steven Hallworth 2-4 Jamie Jones
- ChenZifan 4-1 Daniel Womersley
- Ian Burns 1-4 Leon Fernandez
- JackLisowski 4-1 Farakh Ajaib
11.30am
- MarkWilliams 4-1 Li Hang
- JimmyWhite 4-3 Joe O’Connor
- Chang Bingyu 4-3 Eden Sharav
- Nigel Bond 3-4 ChrisWakelin
2pm
- Kyren Wilson v Kuldesh Johal
- Andrew Higginson v Lu Haotian
- Stuart Carrington v Gao Yang
- Zhao Xintong v Ashley Carty
4.30pm
- Ken Doherty v Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby v Sam Craigie
- Peter Devlin v Daniel Wells
- Elliot Slessor v Jackson Page
7pm
- Matthew Selt v Stephen Hendry
- Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao
- Martin Gould v David Grace
- Zhao Jianbo v Noppon Saengkham