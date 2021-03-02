Mark Williams progressed to the second round of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-1 victory over Li Hang on Tuesday.

The three-time world champion, seeded 12th, was level at 1-1 before winning three games on the spin – including breaks of 72 and 86 – to advance.

Williams will face Soheil Vahedi in the next round after the Iranian beat Michael White 4-2.

Elsewhere, Jimmy White sealed a stunning comeback to win his opening-round match 4-3 against Joe O’Connor.

White trailed 3-0 as a break of 51 helped O’Connor move within a frame of the second round.

But 58-year-old White bounced back in style, sinking breaks of 75, 74 and 54 before winning with a final-frame 90.

Meanwhile, breaks of 73, 70 and 54 helped 10th seed Jack Lisowski beat Farakh Ajaib 4-1.

This evening, seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry will make his comeback to the World Snooker Tour after a nine-year absence with a match against his friend Matthew Selt.

Tuesday’s Gibraltar Open schedule and results

9am

Steven Hallworth 2-4 Jamie Jones

Chen Zifan 4-1 Daniel Womersley

Ian Burns 1-4 Leon Fernandez

JackLisowski 4-1 Farakh Ajaib

11.30am

Mark Williams 4-1 Li Hang

Jimmy White 4-3 Joe O'Connor

Chang Bingyu 4-3 Eden Sharav

Nigel Bond 3-4 ChrisWakelin

2pm

Kyren Wilson v Kuldesh Johal

Andrew Higginson v Lu Haotian

Stuart Carrington v Gao Yang

Zhao Xintong v Ashley Carty

4.30pm

Ken Doherty v Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Sam Craigie

Peter Devlin v Daniel Wells

Elliot Slessor v Jackson Page

7pm

Matthew Selt v Stephen Hendry

Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao

Martin Gould v David Grace

Zhao Jianbo v Noppon Saengkham

