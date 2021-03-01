The referee had to have a 'very strong word' mid-match with Si Jiahui over not adhering to the dress code at the 2021 Gibraltar Open.

The 18-year-old Chinese player appeared to be very surprised by the sudden command to return to his dressing room after a frame had already been played, and a long delay ensued.

Ding was left to sit in his chair with a bewildered expression as his compatriot left the arena to tidy up with the match well underway.

Thankfully for bemused viewers, Eurosport expert Neal Foulds was on hand to explain what was going on while on commentary.

"I don't know if you realise what the delay is for, but the referee had a very strong word with Si Jiahui," Foulds explained.

"He wasn't wearing his bow tie, and he's gone off to get one I think.

"I know that sounds a bit... you might argue that's not important, but that is part of the dress code for snooker.

"We've had incidents before of players not wearing a bow tie and losing a frame.

"The referee was speaking to Si Jiahui, who has obviously come out with no bow tie on. I don't know why that is, but I reckon he will have one on when he comes back in now, put it that way.

It's the rules! You know, this is where snooker is different, and we are now ready to start frame two.

Indeed, Si did have a bow tie on when he returned, and the match eventually got back underway for frame two.

World number one Judd Trump is back to defend the title he won 12 months ago at the event, and is favourite to triumph again in Milton Keynes.

- - -

