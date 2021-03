Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021: ‘That is absolutely brilliant!’ – Jimmy White shows his class against Bingham

Jimmy White showed his class in his Gibraltar Open clash against Stuart Bingham. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:28, an hour ago