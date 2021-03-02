Good morning

Join us for live updates from day two of the Gibraltar Open from 1.45pm UK time.

SCENE SETTER

Stephen Hendry returns to snooker. The seven-time world champion faces friend Matthew Selt on Tuesday, and we could hardly be more excited.

John Higgins could not be more excited to see his compatriot back in action and said: "The whole snooker world will tune in."

Then 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy referred to it as "The return of the king" and said: "Hendry won't want to look silly."

The world number on Trump said this week it would be a “surprise” to him if Hendry “won any games at all”.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan, who lost the Players Championship final to John Higgins on Sunday, begins his quest for a 38th ranking title on Wednesday, when he faces old foe Ali Carter.

But for starters today, Jack Lisowski leads the 9am matches as he takes on Farakh Ajaib, with Jimmy White and Mark Williams in action from 11:30am.

Tuesday's schedule

9am

Steven Hallworth v Jamie Jones

Chen Zifan v Daniel Womersley

Ian Burns v Leon Fernandez

Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib

11.30am

Mark Williams v Li Hang

Jimmy White v Joe O’Connor

Chang Bingyu v Eden Sharav

Nigel Bond v Chris Wakelin

2pm

Kyren Wilson v Kuldesh Johal

Andrew Higginson v Lu Haotian

Stuart Carrington v Gao Yang

Zhao Xintong v Ashley Carty

4.30pm

Ken Doherty v Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Sam Craigie

Peter Devlin v Daniel Wells

Elliot Slessor v Jackson Page

7pm

Matthew Selt v Stephen Hendry

Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao

Martin Gould v David Grace

Zhao Jianbo v Noppon Saengkham

Monday's results

Round one

9am

Zhou Yuelong 4-0 Xu Si

4-0 Xu Si Yuan Sijun 1-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Yan Bingtao 1-4 Jamie Clarke

Martin O’Donnell 2-4 Xiao Guodong

11.30am

Brian Ochoiski 1-4 Liang Wenbo

David Lilley 4-2 Duane Jones

4-2 Duane Jones David Gilbert 4-1 Paul Davison

4-1 Paul Davison Jimmy Robertson 4-2 James Cahill

2pm

Robert Milkins 4-3 Gary Wilson

4-3 Gary Wilson Mitchell Mann 4-0 Lukas Kleckers

4-0 Lukas Kleckers Ricky Walden 4-3 Mark Joyce

4-3 Mark Joyce Ding Junghui 2-4 Si Jiahui

4.30pm

Rory McLeod 1-4 Hossein Vafaei

Andy Hicks 1-4 Allan Taylor

Joe Perry 4-2 Mark Davis

4-2 Mark Davis Shaun Murphy 4-2 Ashley Hugill

7pm

Judd Trump 4-1 Robbie Williams

4-1 Robbie Williams Oliver Brown 1-4 Fan Zhengyi

Michael White 2-4 Sohail Vahedi

Zak Surety 2-4 Tom Ford

