Join us for live updates from day two of the Gibraltar Open from 1.45pm UK time.
SCENE SETTER
Stephen Hendry returns to snooker. The seven-time world champion faces friend Matthew Selt on Tuesday, and we could hardly be more excited.
John Higgins could not be more excited to see his compatriot back in action and said: "The whole snooker world will tune in."
Then 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy referred to it as "The return of the king" and said: "Hendry won't want to look silly."
The world number on Trump said this week it would be a “surprise” to him if Hendry “won any games at all”.
Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan, who lost the Players Championship final to John Higgins on Sunday, begins his quest for a 38th ranking title on Wednesday, when he faces old foe Ali Carter.
But for starters today, Jack Lisowski leads the 9am matches as he takes on Farakh Ajaib, with Jimmy White and Mark Williams in action from 11:30am.
Tuesday's schedule
9am
- Steven Hallworth v Jamie Jones
- Chen Zifan v Daniel Womersley
- Ian Burns v Leon Fernandez
- Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib
11.30am
- Mark Williams v Li Hang
- Jimmy White v Joe O’Connor
- Chang Bingyu v Eden Sharav
- Nigel Bond v Chris Wakelin
2pm
- Kyren Wilson v Kuldesh Johal
- Andrew Higginson v Lu Haotian
- Stuart Carrington v Gao Yang
- Zhao Xintong v Ashley Carty
4.30pm
- Ken Doherty v Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby v Sam Craigie
- Peter Devlin v Daniel Wells
- Elliot Slessor v Jackson Page
7pm
- Matthew Selt v Stephen Hendry
- Barry Hawkins v Luo Honghao
- Martin Gould v David Grace
- Zhao Jianbo v Noppon Saengkham
Monday's results
Round one
9am
- Zhou Yuelong 4-0 Xu Si
- Yuan Sijun 1-4 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Yan Bingtao 1-4 Jamie Clarke
- Martin O’Donnell 2-4 Xiao Guodong
11.30am
- Brian Ochoiski 1-4 Liang Wenbo
- David Lilley 4-2 Duane Jones
- David Gilbert 4-1 Paul Davison
- Jimmy Robertson 4-2 James Cahill
2pm
- Robert Milkins 4-3 Gary Wilson
- Mitchell Mann 4-0 Lukas Kleckers
- Ricky Walden 4-3 Mark Joyce
- Ding Junghui 2-4 Si Jiahui
4.30pm
- Rory McLeod 1-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Andy Hicks 1-4 Allan Taylor
- Joe Perry 4-2 Mark Davis
- Shaun Murphy 4-2 Ashley Hugill
7pm
- Judd Trump 4-1 Robbie Williams
- Oliver Brown 1-4 Fan Zhengyi
- Michael White 2-4 Sohail Vahedi
- Zak Surety 2-4 Tom Ford
