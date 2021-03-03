Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Snooker Gibraltar Open Morning Session, Day 1 04:52:06 Replay

SCENE SETTER

The day after the night before. Stephen Hendry is back. And he hit a century in a 4-1 defeat to old friend Matthew Selt. Here is that century and the seven-time world champion was pleased with his showing.

'Vintage Hendry!' - Seven-time world champion produces glorious century in comeback match

"I was generally quite happy because if you cut out unforced errors, you can do well," said Hendry, who was handed a two-year tour card by WST chairman Barry Hearn in September to join fellow icons Jimmy White and Ken Doherty on the professional circuit.

"It was great. I really felt the nerves when I put my suit on in the hotel room. Getting ready and putting my suit on, I really felt quite nervous which is a good sign because without nerves you can't perform.

But it needs to be nerves of excitement and expectation rather than nerves of not knowing what is going to happen.

"I thought Matt played fantastic. I can't remember him missing a ball. It was a tough initiation back into it.

"My game isn't good enough yet to qualify for the World Championship," added Hendry, who claimed world victories in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1999 before enjoying work as a TV pundit in recent years.

I think there is work to be done. I've got about a month of practice to get it better.

Elsewhere, Mark Selby beat Sam Craigie and Ken Doherty – also given a two-year wildcard like Hendry – overcame Matthew Stevens 4-3.

On Wednesday, 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham takes on Gerard Greene followed by the quickfire Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and then Neil Robertson, who face Sean Maddocks and Lei Peifan respectively.

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

9am

Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene

Dominic Dale v Tian Pengfei

Barry Pinches v Anthony Hamilton

Liam Highfield v Fraser Patrick

11.30am

Scott Donaldson v Peter Lines

Kacper Filipiak v Alan McManus

Jake Jones v Ryan Day

Rod Lawler v Jordan Brown

2pm

Hamim Hussain v Jamie Wilson

Lee Walker v Jamie O’Neil

Pang Junxu v Igor Figueredo

Anthony McHill v Louis Heathcote

4.30pm

Haydon Pinhey v Akani Songsermsawad

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sean Maddocks

Billy Joe Castle v Ben Woollaston

John Astley v Ali Carter

7pm

Graeme Dott v Ben Hancorn

Oliver Lines v Riley Parsons

Simon Lichtenberg v Lu Ning

Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan

How to watch the event

The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

