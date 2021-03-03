Gibraltar Open
Morning Session, Day 1
04:52:06
SCENE SETTER
The day after the night before. Stephen Hendry is back. And he hit a century in a 4-1 defeat to old friend Matthew Selt. Here is that century and the seven-time world champion was pleased with his showing.
'Vintage Hendry!' - Seven-time world champion produces glorious century in comeback match
"I was generally quite happy because if you cut out unforced errors, you can do well," said Hendry, who was handed a two-year tour card by WST chairman Barry Hearn in September to join fellow icons Jimmy White and Ken Doherty on the professional circuit.
"It was great. I really felt the nerves when I put my suit on in the hotel room. Getting ready and putting my suit on, I really felt quite nervous which is a good sign because without nerves you can't perform.
But it needs to be nerves of excitement and expectation rather than nerves of not knowing what is going to happen.
"I thought Matt played fantastic. I can't remember him missing a ball. It was a tough initiation back into it.
"My game isn't good enough yet to qualify for the World Championship," added Hendry, who claimed world victories in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1999 before enjoying work as a TV pundit in recent years.
I think there is work to be done. I've got about a month of practice to get it better.
Elsewhere, Mark Selby beat Sam Craigie and Ken Doherty – also given a two-year wildcard like Hendry – overcame Matthew Stevens 4-3.
On Wednesday, 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham takes on Gerard Greene followed by the quickfire Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and then Neil Robertson, who face Sean Maddocks and Lei Peifan respectively.
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
9am
- Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene
- Dominic Dale v Tian Pengfei
- Barry Pinches v Anthony Hamilton
- Liam Highfield v Fraser Patrick
11.30am
- Scott Donaldson v Peter Lines
- Kacper Filipiak v Alan McManus
- Jake Jones v Ryan Day
- Rod Lawler v Jordan Brown
2pm
- Hamim Hussain v Jamie Wilson
- Lee Walker v Jamie O’Neil
- Pang Junxu v Igor Figueredo
- Anthony McHill v Louis Heathcote
4.30pm
- Haydon Pinhey v Akani Songsermsawad
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sean Maddocks
- Billy Joe Castle v Ben Woollaston
- John Astley v Ali Carter
7pm
- Graeme Dott v Ben Hancorn
- Oliver Lines v Riley Parsons
- Simon Lichtenberg v Lu Ning
- Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan
