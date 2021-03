Snooker

Gibraltar Open snooker 2021 - Judd Trump wins title despite missing easy shot for century

Judd Trump crushed Jack Lisowski 4-0 to defend his Gibraltar Open title. Having secured the £150,000 European Series bonus earlier in the week, the pressure was off to an extent but the world number one has an insatiable appetite for success and he produced a dominant display.

