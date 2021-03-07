Gibraltar Open

Jack Lisowski has insisted he will not fall out with Judd Trump, despite losing to the world number one in a final for the third time this season.

The pair are close friends off the table, and with a milestone birthday on the horizon, Lisowski is hopeful Trump will spend some of the £150,000 European Series bonus on a present.

“It is my 30th birthday in a few months so I’m expecting a pretty good present,” Lisowski said on Eurosport. "He is still my mate.”

The defending champion never looked back after taking a first frame that could have gone to either player, and Lisowski has admitted he needs to make better starts to finals.

“I played a few stupid shots in the first frame and he got into it and second frame he potted a great long red and cleared up,” Lisowski said.

I missed a pink in the third frame, probably the easiest ball I've missed all week, and in the last frame I went for a long red, nearly got it, and game over.

“I don’t know if it is me in finals. The standard he’s produced there is so good. It is still a great week for me, another final.

“I need to make better starts. My starts have never been great.

“As soon as I lose a close frame to him he relaxes and he one-visits every time.

“He won the first frame and it was then one-way traffic.”

Lisowski’s run to the final guaranteed his presence among the 16 seeds for the World Championship, and that was his aim for the week.

“I think I'm saving it for a big one,” Lisowski quipped when asked about breaking his final duck.

“It has been a great week for me. I am in the 16 so I am definitely at The Crucible. That was my goal this week.

To get to another final, that’s three finals we have had in the last five tournaments.

“I keep losing to the best in the world. It is sad tonight, but it was another positive week.”

