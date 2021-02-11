The Gibraltar Open will be moved from its traditional home to the UK due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every ranking event of the 2020/21 season and the elite Masters has been staged at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes since September with the Gibraltar tournament (1-7 March) also being switched due to the restrictions.

World Snooker Tour has yet to announce who will host the tournament with world number one Judd Trump defending the title he won last March courtesy of a 4-3 win against Kyren Wilson in the final.

The Welsh Open at Celtic Manor next week (LIVE on Eurosport) will be the first time the Word Snooker Tour circuit has moved outside of Milton Keynes since the delayed World Championship was staged in Sheffield last August.

Trump also claimed a £150,000 bonus as winner of the BetVictor European Series a year ago and is again leading the race for the huge prize with the Welsh Open and Gibraltar Open the final two tournaments of the six-event series.

Trump is on £120,500 with world number four Mark Selby second on £108,000 before the Welsh Open.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the Gibraltar Open will all played on Sunday 7 March, the final day of the tournament which carries a top prize of £50,000.

Shaun Murphy, Ryan Day and Stuart Bingham have all claimed the title since it gained ranking event status in 2017.

