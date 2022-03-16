The seventh edition of the Gibraltar Open takes place this spring with a return to the overseas territory after the 2021 edition was held in Milton Keynes due to Covid-19.

Reigning champion Judd Trump is in action looking to win the title for the third year in a row as the whirlwind tournament sees its champion crowned from a pool of 128 competitors in just 72 hours.

When is the Gibraltar Open?

The 2022 Gibraltar Open will be played between March 24 and 26.

Where is the Gibraltar Open taking place?

The event is being held at the Europa Sports Park, Gibraltar.

How can I watch the Gibraltar Open?

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport, or stream on discovery+.

Reports and highlights of the best action will be available on the Eurosport website.

Who is playing?

Judd Trump, who won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament is aiming for his third title in a row but faces a touch challenge amid the 128-person strong field, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Kyren Wilson, and other former winners Shaun Murphy, Stuart Bingham and Ryan Day.

Format?

The knockout format will see the 128 competitors whittled down to just two within 72 hours to face-off in the showpiece final. Each round, including the final, will be best of seven frames.

Prize money

Winner: £50,000

Runner-up: £20,000

Semi-final: £6,000

Quarter-final: £5,000

Last 16: £4,000

Last 32: £3,000

Last 64: £2,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £251,000

Former winners

2015 – Marco Fu

2016 – Shaun Murphy

2017 – Ryan Day

2019 – Stuart Bingham

2020 – Judd Trump

2021 – Judd Trump

First round draw

Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson

Zhao Jianbo v Simon Blackwell

Scott Donaldson v Lu Ning

Chang Bingyu v Sanderson Lam (a)

Ricky Walden v Liam Highfield

Haydon Pinhey v Jackson Page

Ryan Day v Ng On Yee

Lee Walker v Zhou Yuelong

Li Hang v Simon Lichtenberg

Dominic Dale v Louis Heathcote

Shaun Murphy v Ken Doherty

Jamie Jones v Billy Joe Castle

Xu Si v Iulian Boiko

Peter Devlin v Xiao Guodong

Barry Hawkins v Zhang Anda

John Higgins v David Grace

John Astley v Michael Holt

Cao Yupeng v Jamie O'Neill

Jimmy Robertson v Tian Pengfei

Anthony McGill v Aaron Hill

Dean Young v Stuart Carrington

Ding Junhui v Mark Lloyd

Gary Wilson v Mark King

Ian Burns v Tom Ford

Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones

Mitchell Mann v Fergal O'Brien

Jack Lisowski v Mark Davis

Matthew Stevens v Michael Judge

Andrew Pagett v Allister Carter

Wu Yize v Andy Hicks

Kyren Wilson v Lukas Kleckers

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Oliver Lines v David B Gilbert

Alexander Ursenbacher v Pang Junxu

Alfie Burden v Rory McLeod

Luca Brecel v Kurt Maflin

Hammad Miah v David Lilley

Robbie Williams v Zhang Jiankang

Hossein Vafaei v Jak Jones

Lee Prickman v Yuan Sijun

Craig Steadman v Gao Yang

Jimmy White v Anthony Hamilton

Stuart Bingham v Gerard Greene

Noppon Saengkham v Matthew Selt

Soheil Vahedi v Sean Maddocks

Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui

Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke

Mark J Williams v Ross Muir

Allan Taylor v Lyu Haotian

Farakh Ajaib v Ashley Carty

Elliot Slessor v Michael Georgiou

Mark Allen v Mark Joyce

Fraser Patrick v Steven Hallworth

Lei Peifan v Robert Milkins

Jamie Wilson v Reanne Evans

James Cahill v Ben Hancorn

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Francis Becerra

Joe Perry v Sam Craigie

Kuldesh Johal v Michael White

Nigel Bond v Chen Zifan

Fan Zhengyi v Ashley Hugill

Barry Pinches v Peter Lines

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ben Woollaston

Watch the Gibraltar Open on Eurosport and Discovery+.

