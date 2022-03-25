Judd Trump eased into the third round of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-0 win over Simon Blackwell.

Trump is bidding to win the event for the third year in a row and he continued his early domination at the Europa Point Sports Complex by winning a second match of the day without dropping a frame.

After a low-key season by his own high standards, Trump returned to form by winning the Turkish Masters earlier in March.

He carried the form from Antalya into Gibraltar, as he followed up his 4-0 win over Andrew Higginson with an identical result against Blackwell.

It was a rare appearance on the main table for Blackwell, and he found Trump too tough a nut to crack.

Blackwell had his chances in the first and second frames, but missed key balls and Trump doled out heavy punishment.

Trump went through the gears in the third, taking it with a 72 - missing out on a century after a blue hit the jaws of the left middle.

It wasn’t a clean kill in the fourth for Trump, but Blackwell left a red in the jaws of the bottom right and the world No. 3 stepped in to set up a meeting with either Lu Ning or Sanderson Lam later on Friday.

