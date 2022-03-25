Judd Trump eased into the third round of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-0 win over Simon Blackwell.
Trump is bidding to win the event for the third year in a row and he continued his early domination at the Europa Point Sports Complex by winning a second match of the day without dropping a frame.
Ad
After a low-key season by his own high standards, Trump returned to form by winning the Turkish Masters earlier in March.
Turkish Masters
'This is a special one' - Trump delighted to win title
He carried the form from Antalya into Gibraltar, as he followed up his 4-0 win over Andrew Higginson with an identical result against Blackwell.
It was a rare appearance on the main table for Blackwell, and he found Trump too tough a nut to crack.
Blackwell had his chances in the first and second frames, but missed key balls and Trump doled out heavy punishment.
- Gibraltar Open 2022 - Latest results, scores, schedule
- Woollaston shocks O'Sullivan at Gibraltar Open
Trump went through the gears in the third, taking it with a 72 - missing out on a century after a blue hit the jaws of the left middle.
It wasn’t a clean kill in the fourth for Trump, but Blackwell left a red in the jaws of the bottom right and the world No. 3 stepped in to set up a meeting with either Lu Ning or Sanderson Lam later on Friday.
---
Watch the Gibraltar Open and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Turkish Masters
‘Failed again!’ – Trump racks up 60 points in fouls in horror frame, still wins it
Turkish Masters
'Star quality' - Trump makes 147 maximum to light up Turkish Masters final
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad