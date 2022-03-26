Around the tables

Neil Robertson 1-1 Jak Jones

Tom Ford 0-2 Kyren Wilson

Jimmy Robertson 0-3 Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham 1-0 Soheil Vahedi

Jordan Brown 1-0 Jamie Jones

Lyu Haotian 0-1 Robert Milkins

Ben Hancorn 2-0 Ben Woollaston

Trump 0-2 Walden (11-83)

Walden did really well there. He put the errors of the first frame behind him and stroked home a terrific break of 83. The final red was where he came unstuck as it was tight on the right hand cushion - but that's all elimentary. The frame is his and Walden is half-way to his sixth quarter-final of the season

Trump 0-1 Walden (11-65*)

"He's taking these well and his confidence is growing," says Neal Foulds, moments before a black rattles the jaws of the right corner and just about goes down. The next red to the left middle does the same, but he's okay for position, taking the blue and next red. Snookers now required for Judd

Trump 0-1 Walden (11-34*)

Walden goes into the pack off the blue, and the split isn't great. He's just about on a red to the left corner which he does well to pot, and then gets himself back amongst the reds by taking the brown. This is a frame winning chance, but the pink is tucked inside a cluster of six reds that he needs to split - and he does so perfectly

Trump 0-1 Walden (11-8*)

Judd is beginning to look a bit concerned. He gets in first in frame two, but misses a really straightforward red, somehow clipping another red on the path to pocket. "Goodness me," says Neal Foulds. Chance for Walden

About that plant...

Check this out from Trump. He didn't win the frame, but it's a terrific pot

Trump 0-1 Walden (30-72)

Edgy stuff, but Walden takes the opening frame, finishing with a good break of 39 that will give him some confidence. Good start for Ricky!

Trump 0-0 Walden (30-55*)

Walden misses another two reds to the left corner, but he's lucky not to leave anything on either occasion. We're into a lengthy safety battle, which sees Trump fail to escape a snooker on one attempt, hitting perfectly on the second. A few shots later Judd accidently cannons a red over the same corner that has been Walden's enemy so far, but he pots on this occasion and adds the pink and final red with the brown

Trump 0-0 Walden (30-39)

The best word to describe this frame would be scrappy. Walden pots one red before missing another straightforward pink, this time to the right middle. Neal Foulds on commentary is questioning the tightness of those two corner pockets on the top cushion. Trump then pots a red before missing another pink, this one to the left middle.

Trump 0-0 Walden (28-38)

Wow. I say Trump's in a spot of bother, but he picks out a remarkable plant. There were a good few inches between the two reds, but the second of them sinks into the hear of the pocket. He only adds a break of seven though thanks to a straight forward pink being missed to the right middle

Trump 0-0 Walden (22-38)

Both players are still settling into this one. Trump runs slightly out of position on his next red, at the baulk end, and in failing to pot it he leaves another chance for Ricky, who takes that and adds the blue before missing a cannon on a cluster of reds. End of break - but a good safety shot leads Judd in a spot of bother.

Trump 0-0 Walden (*22-32)

But Walden misses a red to the left corner, which the commentators admit has been tight all week. He takes a long, suspicious look at it has he returns to his chair. Trump on the other hand springs up to see he's been left with quite an opening

Trump 0-0 Walden (11-32*)

And Ricky has developed this nicely, deftly stroking home a break of 28 so far. There are still plenty of reds in open play, but the black remains off its spot

Trump 0-0 Walden (11-4)

A slightly odd looking table with all bar two of the reds to the left of the pink spot, but Trump spots one to put and starts building the first break of his fourth round tie - only to call a foul against himself while bridging over another red. Let off for Walden, who's now in a good position to make a contribution himself

Trump 0-0 Walden

The boys hit the baize, Trump breaks us off and we are underway. Judd is the defending champion here, having won the last two titles. He'll be hoping for a smooth passage against an improved Walden

Good morning!

Welcome to today's coverage of the Gibraltar Open, where the title will be decided today! We're focusing on Judd Trump against Ricky Walden in the fourth round this morning, but all eight fourth round matches are underway. The quarter-finals start at 12pm

Laboured Trump keeps Gibraltar Open hat-trick hopes alive with win over Lam

Judd Trump was well short of his best, but kept his hopes of a third consecutive Gibraltar Open title alive with a 4-1 win over Sanderson Lam, but John Higgins crashed out to Jimmy Robertson.

The scoreline suggested a comfortable evening for Trump, but that was not the case as he looked laboured and was fortunate to see his opponent make simple errors when well placed.

Trump came into the game having not lost a frame in his first two matches of the tournament, but he was well short of his best. But as well as being a brilliant potter and entertainer, he is a mean match-player and that came to the fore to see him over the line.

- - -

