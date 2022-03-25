Judd Trump cruised into the second round of the Gibraltar Open following a resounding 4-0 whitewash victory over Andrew Higginson.

Trump had won this event in the last two years, and he started off this campaign with a convincing win to ensure there would not be another shock here following Ronnie O’Sullivan’s shock 4-3 defeat against Ben Woollaston earlier in the day.

Ad

The world no.3 started as he meant to go on after storming to an 80-24 victory in the first frame with a break of 69, which included a superb long red into the green pocket.

Gibraltar Open Robertson cruises past McLeod to reach last 16 19 HOURS AGO

Trump was brimming with confidence and he bounced back from the minor setback of being left with a horrible pink to pot, but he managed that with the extended rest to take a break of 73 and win the second frame 73-29.

He went on to claim the next frame without being at his fluent best, presenting Higginson with chances to work his way back into it. Trump missed a red, but Higginson could not take advantage with the blue hovering over it and refusing to drop. The table was not sitting nicely for Trump, who missed another red with the extended rest.

It was a very scrappy frame in truth, which came to an end after Higginson missed a simple blue and Trump potted the last remaining red to take the third frame 47-9.

While the third frame may have been scrappy, the fourth and final frame showed Trump at his brilliant best. He notched an incredible break of 62, which ultimately came to an end after missing a tough long red.

Higginson then missed a break to seal a comprehensive 4-0 win for Trump, who showed glimpses of his undoubted quality towards the end to seal a place in round two.

Gibraltar Open 'Nobody's achieved what I've achieved' - Robertson affirms status as a snooker 'great' A DAY AGO