Gibraltar Open

Ricky Walden followed on from his sensational whitewash victory of Judd Trump after overcoming Jamie Jones 4-1 in the quarter-finals.
Walden has now set up a semi-final clash with Kyren Wilson, which gets underway at 3pm this afternoon.
Walden won the first frame 75-9, which included a break of 69. Jones scored his nine points in the aftermath, but was left requiring snookers after missing a long pink to the green pocket. Walden then potted the red on his return to the table.
He then managed to secure the second frame 58-13 after Jones left the final red out in the open, leaving the Cestrian with one foot in the semi-finals.
Walden then turned on the style in the third frame to wrap it up 67-0, which included a break of 66, only for Jones to throw a spanner in the works in the fourth frame.
This included a brilliant break despite there being some high-pressure pots, but he produced on each occasion in what has been the only frame that Walden has lost at the time of writing.
However, Walden bounced back in some style with an 83-0 win the fourth and final frame to set up that last-four clash with Wilson.
Elsewhere, Wilson also impressed in his quarter-final tie, overcoming Ding Junhui 4-1, despite an impressive break of 88 for Junhui in the third frame.
But Wilson ultimately prevailed, winning 65-5 in the fifth frame to progress to the semi-finals.
While it was a disappointing session for Jamie Jones, his namesake Jak fared better in his tie with Stuart Bingham after securing a 4-0 whitewash victory.
A break of 81 in the fourth frame in the match completed a comfortable victory, as Jones recorded an 87-0 win in that final frame to set up a semi-final meeting with Robert Milkins.
Milkins prevailed 4-2 over Ben Hancorn in his quarter-final, in an entertaining encounter that ebbed and flowed both ways.
Hancorn stormed the first frame 126-0 that included a break of 100, before Milkins took the next two frames, 91-0 and 55-10.
Hancorn levelled the overall score up at 2-2 with a break of 96 in a score of 112-0, before Milkins won the next two frames to secure a place in the last four.
