Hossein Vafaei - Jak Jones

Follow the Gibraltar Open Snooker match between Hossein Vafaei and Jak Jones with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 11:30 on 24 March 2022. Find up to date Gibraltar Open standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

Snooker fans can find the latest Snooker news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hossein Vafaei and Jak Jones. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Snooker to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.