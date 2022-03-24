Neil Robertson had to dig deep to get the best of Liang Wenbo and move into the second round of the Gibraltar Open.

Robertson took the first three frames to leave himself in sight of the finish line but a spirited fightback from Liang gave the Australian work to do before eventually coming through 4-2.

A scrappy first frame saw mistakes aplenty with Robertson finally closing it out 64-52 after what felt like an age.

The second frame was another tight affair although played at a far quicker pace, and turned when Liang called a foul on himself and allowed his opponent to capitalise for 2-0.

Now in his element, Robertson breezed through the third as Liang failed to get on the board.

Just as a whitewash looked inevitable when Robertson hit a break of 42, his opponent found something in reserve to clean up and reduce the deficit.

Bouyed by this, Liang took charge of the fifth with some confident potting until a miss on the blue allowed Robertson the chance of victory.

Robertson was unable to see it out, however, and the frame became something of a slugfest with neither man able to take control.

The frame went down to the blue and pink and it was Liang who took advantage to move within one of Robertson.

However, the Australian kept his head in the sixth and after another scrappy frame, Robertson sealed victory to advance to the last 64 where he faces Oliver Lines.

