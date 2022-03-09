Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Ben Woollaston in the first round of the Gibraltar Open, while defending champion Judd Trump will meet Andrew Higginson.

The Gibraltar Open is shaping up to be a tasty event, with O’Sullivan committing to playing in the tournament for the first time in his career.

The Rocket has been in good form this season and will head to Gibraltar looking for his second title of the season after his victory at the World Grand Prix.

Woollaston faces the unenviable task of having to stop O’Sullivan in the first round on March 24 or 25.

Trump will arrive at the Europa Sports Complex bidding to win the event for a third year in a row, with Higginson his opponent in round one.

Neil Robertson has been the form player of the season and he will face Liang Wenbo in round one, while John Higgins - who is top of the BetVictor Series going into the final event in Gibraltar - faces David Grace.

There will be a clash of the veterans, as Jimmy White has been drawn alongside Anthony Hamilton, while Reanne Evans will take on Jamie Wilson.

Those who advance past round three will potentially face a busy Saturday, as the last-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place on the same day.

---

