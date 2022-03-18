Stephen Maguire and Anthony McGill have withdrawn from next week’s Gibraltar Open.

The Scottish pair were replaced in the draw by Kuldesh Johal and Rod Lawler respectively.

Ad

Johal will take on Michael White at the Europa Sports Complex, while Lawler will face Aaron Hill.

The Masters 'It wasn't pretty' - Selby battles past Maguire to set up Hawkins showdown 11/01/2022 AT 22:58

Maguire will start next week ranked 16 in the world, meaning his position among the elite of the sport is under threat.

The event gets underway in Gibraltar on March 24, with a whirlwind event taking place over the course of three days.

Judd Trump heads to Gibraltar as the defending champion, and victory next week would secure him a hat-trick of wins in the event. He kicks off his quest against Andrew Higginson.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will be appearing in the event for the first time in his career, and faces Ben Woollaston in round one.

---

Watch the Gibraltar Open on Eurosport and discovery+

The Masters 'The best venue in snooker' – Why Williams feels Masters should be ranking event 10/01/2022 AT 09:06