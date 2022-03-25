At the highest level, winning ugly is acceptable and Jimmy White got a huge slice of luck to help him take an ugly opening frame of his clash with Stuart Bingham at the Gibraltar Open.

White had the afternoon off on account of his opponent Anthony Hamilton’s withdrawal, so was understandably a little rusty against Bingham.

But the standard was not good early on, and they served up an opening frame that will not live long in the memory banks.

Bingham was off colour and made a series of mistakes, but too often for White’s liking he kept leaving the table difficult for his opponent.

As such, it was a scrappy, drawn-out, low-scoring affair.

With two reds remaining on the table, White led 28-24. He took on a red but missed it by some distance, only to see it flick two colours, travel round the table and into the green pocket.

“Wow, what a fluke,” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary. “He was a mile away initially. But all sorts happened, kisses. There we go.

“He caught the pink and the black.”

Given the standard of play in the frame, it did not see White over the line but he kept chipping away and eventually took the opener - with his highest break of the frame being nine.

---

