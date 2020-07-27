Great shot, lucky escape! Liang Wenbo cuts in superb red during World Championship qualifier

Day 6, Sheffield
Lucky escape, great shot as Liang Wenbo cuts in superb red during his World Championship Qualifier against Fergal O'Brien.
Jamie Clarke admits that having opponent Joe Perry complain about his towel unsettled him during their World Championship qualifier.
Joe Perry feels compelled to complain to the match referee about being repeatedly distracted by Jamie Clarke's towel during their World Championship qualifier.
Jamie Clarke gets very lucky in his World Championship qualifier against Joe Perry.
Watch the close of a very exciting World Championship qualifier as Dominic Dale beats Fan Zhengyi.
Jimmy White was delighted and relieved as he came from 3-1 down to beat Michael Georgiou in the World Championship qualifiers.
Jimmy White downs a 'brilliant' long pot in his World Championship qualifier against Michael Georgiou.
Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens produced a stunning 6-2 victory over James Cahill – 14 months after Cahill upset Ronnie O'Sullivan at the tournament.
Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens was in a state of disbelief after becoming the youngest player in history to win a match at the World Championship.