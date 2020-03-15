Getty Images
Hearn awaits government advice before suspending snooker
Barry Hearn says snooker will wait for government advice before suspending the sport's remaining tournaments of the season, particularly the upcoming World Championships in Sheffield.
As coronavirus decimates the sporting calendar worldwide, snooker carried on over the weekend as Judd Trump won the Gibraltar Open behind closed doors.
After the final, the head of the sport Barry Hearn responded to calls to suspend snooker's upcoming world championships.
“It may not be possible to rearrange with broadcasters and venues,” tweeted Hearn.
" We need directive from government based on specialist advice. Then we have three options – cancel/delay/play within government rules. Time will tell."
The World Championship is scheduled to run from 18 April to 4 May at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with the Coral Tour Championship in Llandudno the only major tournament due to take place before that, starting in Wales on 17 March.