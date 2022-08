Snooker

'Hidden gem of a sport' - Ronnie O'Sullivan tries out a Speedway bike and vows to attend future meetings

Ronnie O'Sullivan was joined Discovery pundit and speedway legend Tony Rickardsson to try out a Speedway bike. O'Sullivan says he is going to attend more Speedway meetings in future and calls it a "hidden gem of a sport". The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:36, 21 minutes ago