The Hong Kong Masters is set to invite the top six players in the world to join local icons Marco Fu – a three-time ranking event winner – and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee in competing for the prestigious title in October.

The invitational tournament was last staged by the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in July 2017 and won by Masters champion Neil Robertson, who defeated O'Sullivan 6-3 in an absorbing final to win the £315,000 eight-man event and a £100,000 first prize.

The Hong Kong Coliseum – the largest indoor stadium in the city boasting a capacity of 10,000 – will host the tournament this year between Thursday 6 October and Sunday 9 October.

The non-ranking event will be organised by the Hong Kong Billiard Sports Control Council and is set to be the first major sports event staged by the Asian city since the pandemic in 2020.

An announcement is set to be made by the HKBSCC later this month, but the criteria for invites has already been established with the top six in the rankings after the World Championship in May gaining entry to the event.

Provisional line-up for Hong Kong Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Judd Trump (Eng)

Mark Selby (Eng)

Neil Robertson (Aus)

John Higgins (Sco)

Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Marco Fu (HK)

Ng On Yee (HK)

The Hong Kong Masters was a regular feature of the calendar between 1983 and 1988 with Steve Davis and Jimmy White emerging triumphant.

It briefly returned under the guise of the Hong Kong Challenge in 1990 and 1991 with James Wattana and Stephen Hendry lifting the trophy before Robertson triumphed five years ago.

