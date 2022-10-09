Snooker is all about big breaks.

Unfortunately, Ronnie O’Sullivan took that a little too literally during his Hong Kong Masters final with Marco Fu after accidentally smashing a glass between frames.

Ad

After cleaning his cue ahead of the fourth frame, the Rocket sent his glass tumbling to the floor when putting his cloth back on his chairside table.

Hong Kong Masters Fu spots daughter in crowd during Hong Kong Masters final AN HOUR AGO

“Ah, there’s been a break that we weren’t expecting,” jibed David Hendon on Eurosport commentary.

“Maybe a dustpan and brush will be called for. Someone’s going to have to come and sweep that up because obviously we can’t have broken glass in the arena.”

Two helpers quickly appeared to clear the damage, with the record-breaking crowd chuckling as a replay was shown on the big screen. Some 9,000 spectators were forecast to attend the final, the biggest audience for any snooker match in history.

It was an unusually engrossing pause between frames after Fu had earlier spotted his daughter in the crowd, prompting a very cute wave-off.

Fu spots daughter in crowd during Hong Kong Masters final

Fu’s playing time has been limited in recent seasons after having surgery to fix the vision in his left eye – a procedure that left him fearing for his snooker career – and Covid restrictions.

“It’s amazing. I still can’t believe what just happened," he said.

“The way I’ve been playing in the last two or three months, the calibre of the field in this tournament, and the atmosphere, it was impossible to do something like.

“I still can’t believe I just did something amazing. I’m just very happy that I’m playing pretty decent to be able to compete against the best players in the world.

“Beating Mark Selby, John Higgins, you can’t get any better than that. Making a 147 is kind of like a bonus.”

The winner of the tournament is set to scoop £100,000.

Fu makes 147 maximum break, sparks 'deafening' celebrations at Hong Kong Masters

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Hong Kong Masters Crowd chuckle as O’Sullivan breaks glass during Hong Kong Masters final AN HOUR AGO