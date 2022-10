Snooker

‘A special one!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a late scare to beat Marco Fu and take the Hong Kong Masters title. O'Sullivan had been 5-2 ahead but Fu roared back to 5-4, only for the Englishman to compile a nerveless century to take the match. Watch as he collects the trophy for winning the tournament.

00:01:45, an hour ago