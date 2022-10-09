Advertisement
Snooker

‘Boy, has he delivered’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan scores heavily again to open up unassailable lead

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a late scare to beat Marco Fu and take the Hong Kong Masters title. O'Sullivan compiled a 105 break to go 5-2 ahead but Fu roared back to 5-4, only for the Englishman to compile a nerveless century to take the match. O'Sullivan said afterwards that it was "unheard of" to play snooker in front of so many fans, with around 8,500 packing into the Hong Kong Coliseum.

00:01:06, 44 minutes ago

