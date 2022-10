Snooker

‘Dangerous!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan drops impressive double in Hong Kong Masters match against Neil Robertson

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan won five frames in a row to make a brilliant comeback to beat Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Masters. The match featured five centuries with both men playing some of their best snooker in front of a packed crowd at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Watch a brilliant double from the Rocket.

00:00:23, an hour ago