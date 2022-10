Snooker

Hong Kong Masters 2022: 'Amazing!' – John Higgins pots crazy fluke v Judd Trump to delight of crowd

John Higgins produced a wild fluke on the yellow as he moved into a 3-1 lead against Judd Trump at the Hong Kong Masters. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:42, 44 minutes ago