Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Mark Williams 06:30-09:45 Live

H2H

Ad

This will be the 29th meeting between Williams and Robertson with the Aussie holding the upper hand. Indeed, the Thunder from Down Under has prevailed on 19 occasions.

Hong Kong Masters Hong Kong Masters - Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play 21 HOURS AGO

GOOD MORNING!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the first match of Friday's hotly-anticipated action at the 2022 Hong Kong Masters.

It’s a tournament that sees the top six-ranked players in the world join two home-grown players in an eight-person tussle for glory.

First up, it’s Neil Robertson against Mark Williams as the two former world champions tussle for a spot in the semi-finals.

Context

The Hong Kong Masters will return for the first time in five years this month, with Ronnie O’Sullivan preparing to face local icon and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee in his opening match.

The tournament, which hasn’t been staged since 2017, will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum venue over four days, beginning on Thursday, October 6, with eight players competing for the £100,000 first prize.

The non-ranking event is organised by Hong Kong Billiard Sports Control Council and is set to be the first major sports event staged by the Asian city since the pandemic in 2020.

Should O’Sullivan advance, he will meet Masters holder Neil Robertson – who he lost to in the 2017 final - or UK champion Zhao Xintong in the last four on Saturday, October 8.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby meets former Scottish Open winner Marco Fu in the tournament opener on Thursday, October 6.

The remaining quarter-final is contested between 2019 world finalists Judd Trump and John Higgins.

'I've been scientific' – O’Sullivan says other players ‘practise out of guilt’

- - -

Stream all the action from the Hong Kong Masters live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Hong Kong Masters Hong Kong Masters LIVE – Higgins defeats Trump in thriller after shock Selby exit A DAY AGO