Snooker

Hong Kong Masters 2022: Marco Fu seals impressive win over Mark Selby

Home star Marco Fu beat Mark Selby in the opening match of the Hong Kong Masters with an impressive 5-2 win. Fu is making his return to the tour this season after not playing since early 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was given an invitational tour card, meaning he did not have to qualify get back onto the snooker circuit.

00:03:20, an hour ago